Atmos Energy recognized with Mississippi Champion Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Atmos Energy is named a Mississippi Champion for the second year in a row.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission, Speaker of the House, Philip Gunn and Lieutenant Governor, Delbert Hosemann present the company with the recognition on the steps of the State Capitol Tuesday. This is part of the Hire Mississippi program. Atmos is recognized for creating a transparent and open bid process, for boosting economic development and increasing employment in the state.
Gunn said, “this is a model that I wish every company in Mississippi would follow. By doing this we have, we are able to keep our citizens at home, we’re able to put them to work.”
Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann added, “their participation in this, their continual participation and growth in Mississippi is emblematic of what our future looks like”.
Matt Davidson with Atmos said, “we work with our contractors to not just add jobs in Mississippi but to create careers. Because a career requires a long term commitment, requires training, and experience. A career is more than just good wages, it includes benefits and opportunity for growth.”
Atmos was also praised for keeping project work and dollars in Mississippi, and for their record of hiring one hundred percent state contractors.
