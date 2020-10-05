Mayor Lumumba discusses COVID, Jackson Zoo, other issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba discussed several issues in Jackson at a press conference Monday.
Lumumba expressed his excitement that the Jackson Zoo will be able to open on a full-time basis.
“We’re very proud of this accomplishment knowing there’s been a lot of discussion on...our zoo," Lumumba said of the zoo getting USDA approval for an exhibitor’s license. He says the zoo will be beneficial to the community around it and it was important to have a good plan in place.
He says there’s been great attendance on weekends as the zoo’s been open but said the improvements so far are just a start and that there’s more to come.
Lumumba also discussed the city’s COVID-19 plans in light of the governor lifting the statewide mask mandate.
He urged the importance of people still wearing masks, especially with flu season around the corner and large events like the Mississippi State Fair nearing.
He also says he has not denied federal support to help crime in Jackson, but thinks there should be a more complex solution.
He notes there’s been a spike in crime nationwide, and says working with the community and bringing in resources to help the community is the best way to turn things around.
