Safety of new electric scooters questioned after accidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new electric scooter program is rolling into some trouble for some in Vicksburg after several accidents.
The city says the company and its leaders are doing all they can help promote safety.
It’s been less than a month since electric scooters hit the streets of Vicksburg to offer residents and visitors a fun ride around town, but now the safety of these scooters is being questioned after several accidents.
“The fact that you have hills and valleys out here, highs and lows it is going to be a little crazy. So, you have to be careful,” Resident Nikko Day.
Nikko Day says he loves the new scooter program the company Blue Duck recently launched in the city.
But he says you must be extra careful because you can roll into danger and hurt yourself.
“Safety is a concern and if you are going up a hill you know that you have to be careful, so it depends on where you are going.”
Over the weekend, there was a scooter accident.
Police say a woman was turning on a street in the downtown area and lost control.
She suffered minor injuries. The mayor says it is unfortunate, but both company and city continue to promote safety.
“I am not surprised about a few accidents, but at the same time it is unfortunate. As we said on the front in, the scooters are only as safe as you ride them. From my understanding those accidents happened because of failure to ride the scooters properly,” said Mayor George Flaggs.
Mayor George Flaggs says there are also signs warning people not to ride on sidewalks, and the city urges people to ride as safe as possible.
“The safety measures we put in place is that there is an educational component out on the app that tells you the proper way to ride on scooter.”
Flaggs says although there have been a few issues, the program has been a big hit.
“The people who ride them the correct way have enjoyed them thoroughly.”
Blue Duck released a statement about the incident saying:
"We are aware of the incident in Vicksburg over the weekend. The safety of our riders is our number one priority at Blue Duck and we carefully maintain our assets and promote the rules of the road. We are carefully reviewing the circumstances of the incident and have no further comment at this time, "said Communications Director Hugh Donagher.
