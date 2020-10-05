Rep. Thompson requests briefing from Secret Service after Trump’s Sunday afternoon ‘joyride’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rep. Bennie Thompson has requested a briefing from the Secret Service after what he called President Trump’s “joyride” Sunday afternoon.
Yesterday, Trump surprised supporters who had gathered outside Walter Reed hospital by riding by them in a black SUV with the windows rolled up. He could be seen wearing a mask while waving to the crowd and giving a thumbs up. Secret Service agents inside the vehicle were also in masks and other protective gear.
A White House spokesman said that the trip was cleared by a medical team and was deemed safe. Even still, the act came under scrutiny with the Washington Post reporting that doctors and nurses were left “aghast” by the drive-by. On Twitter, one Walter Reed physician called the brief trip “insanity.”
Thompson labeled it a “joyride” that put Secret Service, their families and the public at risk of contracting the virus. He said the briefing he has called for is so “we can know more about how these events have affected” the Secret Service and national security.
“I have requested a briefing from the agency on the current safeguards in place for their employees - including on the President’s protective detail - and how Secret Service agents can be kept safe from coronavirus-related threats, including apparently the President himself,” Thomson wrote.
Read the entire statement below:
"The President has spent the year downplaying the coronavirus and denying its danger. His actions over the past few weeks show that – even with his own illness, so many of his staff infected, and 210,000 Americans dead on his watch – he has not learned a thing. President Trump is being increasingly reckless with the health of the American people and those around him, including the men and women of the Secret Service.
Because the President must constantly feed his desire for political theater and photo ops for his reelection campaign, he created a super-spreader event at the White House – that flouted CDC guidelines – with more staffers and U.S. Senators testing positive daily. The President’s demand that the use of masks be minimized, even at the White House, defies science and has put people’s lives in danger.
The height of reckless disregard for others was the President’s ‘joyride’ yesterday where Secret Service agents were required to drive him around in a hermetically sealed vehicle. Exposing Secret Service personnel to the virus does not just put them at risk, it puts their families and the public at risk.
So we can know more about how these events have affected the Secret Service and national security, I have requested a briefing from the agency on the current safeguards in place for their employees — including on the President’s protective detail — and how Secret Service agents can be kept safe from coronavirus-related threats, including apparently the President himself.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.