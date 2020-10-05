$26.5 million in spending slated for sewer main repairs, cleaning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief could be coming by Christmas for residents on Meadowbrook Road, who for a couple of years have been putting up with the sights and sounds of a sewer pump.
The city of Jackson is planning to begin advertising for a term bid in the coming weeks to repair sewer lines across the city.
The city set aside $3 million to cover the work as part of Jackson’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget, said acting Public Works Director Charles Williams.
The $3 million is just part of $26.5 million the city is planning to spend on sewer repairs since the summer.
Once a bid is approved, Williams said repairing the Meadowbrook break is “high on my priority list.”
The break is located on the roadway’s 1,000 block near Manhattan Road. It occurred behind homes on the south side of the street.
A sewer pump is being used to carry waste around that break to another manhole to prevent untreated wastewater from backing up into the street, Williams said.
Williams said the line needs to be patched by the end of the calendar year, before the city bids out a mill and overlay project for the street.
In 2019, Jackson received a roughly $2.7 million transportation grant to repave the roadway west of I-55 North. Williams said if the line is not repaired, it would impede that work.
“We have to get the pipe fixed before we start (the repaving),” Williams said. “I’m hoping to start that by next summer.”
The Meadowbrook break is one of dozens of active sewer main breaks across Jackson.
The breaks are a major source of sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) and must be corrected as part of the city’s sewer consent decree.
SSOs occur when untreated wastewater exits the sewer system and enters the environment.
Under terms of its decree, Jackson is fined for every SSOs that enter streams, rivers and other bodies of water identified as “Waters of the U.S.”
Jackson is spending big bucks to prevent future SSOs from occuring.
This summer, the Lumumba administration set aside $3.5 million in Siemens settlement funds for emergency sewer repairs.
A portion of those monies went to repair a collapsed line under Ridgewood Road near Jackson Academy.
Then, as part of the 2021 fiscal year, the city council set aside $3 million in general fund monies to make main repairs and to clean clogged lines.
And recently, the city submitted a letter of intent to borrow $20 million in state revolving loan funds from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).
The letter of intent speaks to the projects that will be covered by the loan. A total list of projects was not immediately available.
Up next, the city will submit its formal application.
Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine said the city would be submitting that document "very soon and the hope is that we’ll have those projects funded by the spring.
“We’ve actually been working with MDEQ,” Blaine said. “We’ve had a number of conversations with them and are cautiously optimistic we’re going to receive the loan.”
Meanwhile, the city continues to renegotiate terms of its consent decree.
Jackson entered into the decree in 2012 and agreed to make some $400 million in upgrades to bring its sewer system into compliance with federal water quality laws.
Since then, the cost of the decree has skyrocketed. Today, provisions of the decree are expected to cost the city approximately $940 million.
The administration is hoping to modify the decree to reduce its overall cost and to get more time to address decree provisions. Under terms of the original agreement, Jackson was given 17.5 years to complete decree requirements.
Lumumba officials argue that the city can’t afford the decree, and that too much of a burden would be placed on the city’s lowest-income residents.
Decree costs would be passed on to residents in terms of increased water and sewer bills.
Jackson is trying to reduce costs to ensure lower-income customers would be impacted as little as possible by decree expenses. The city is able to enter into renegotiations thanks to policy changes implemented under former President Barack Obama.
“We have submitted what is called our 'long-term financial model to the EPA, and they have an outside group, Industrial Economics, looking at that model,” Blaine said. "They will come back and let us know the capacity of the city to implement the decree.
“From that point, we actually will talk about the schedule and the deliverables.”
