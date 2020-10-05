MDOC investigating after Parchman inmate found stabbed to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the stabbing-death of a Parchman inmate.
According to MDOC, Bobby Deangelo Hawthorne was found dead Sunday afternoon in Parchman’s Unit 30. The 34-year-old was serving an 18-year sentence for four convictions for drug trafficking and armed robbery in Harrison County.
MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain, Deputy Commissioner Jay Mallett and Corrections Investigative Division director John Hunt are said to have traveled to Parchman and immediately investigated the scene.
Coroner Heather Burton ruled Hawthorne’s death a homicide shortly after he was pronounced dead at the prison.
“We are making every effort to reduce violence in our prisons,” said Cain. “Safety measures implemented during COVID have kept inmates inside more since March, but we continue to explore healthy and safe options for providing more inmates access to outdoor work programs."
MDOC is also installing newer video surveillance systems to monitor activities inside the units.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.