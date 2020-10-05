Man arrested for murder after Cleveland Ave. shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed after being shot multiple times in Jackson on Friday, the 97th homicide in the Capitol City this year.
The shooting happened at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Florence Avenue on Friday evening.
According to Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown, 27-year-old Kionta Alexander was killed after being shot several times. At the same time, another man was also shot multiple times. He is listed in critical condition.
Monday, police announced 29-year-old Kashun McGee is charged with murder in connection to the homicide.
In 2019, 83 homicides were reported in the city for the entire year.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.