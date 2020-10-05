First Alert Forecast: Nice start to the week; tropical impacts possible by Thursday

Our pattern changes into the second half of the work week, however... We continue to track the very active tropics which features Tropical Storm Gamma in the southern Gulf of Mexico & what will likely be Tropical Storm Delta later today! Although Gamma doesn’t pose any immediate threat to our area (we’ll keep an eye on it, though), soon-to-be Delta is what will be bringing us potential impacts Thursday-Saturday. So far, periods of rain are certainly looking more and more possible, but a lot can change over the next several days. Stay tuned for frequent updates as this system could strengthen to hurricane status upon landfall along the LA, MS, AL, or FL coast late this week!