First Alert Forecast: Nice start to the week; tropical impacts possible by Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday’s cold front has pushed south of us and we are waking up to cool temperatures as we kick off the work and school week! Plan on walking out the door to the 50s this morning before lots of sunshine warms us in to the mid-upper 70s by this afternoon. High pressure is in control of the region and will keep us dry and mainly sunny through the middle of the week! Great news for those with plans to head to the state fair Wednesday night!
Our pattern changes into the second half of the work week, however... We continue to track the very active tropics which features Tropical Storm Gamma in the southern Gulf of Mexico & what will likely be Tropical Storm Delta later today! Although Gamma doesn’t pose any immediate threat to our area (we’ll keep an eye on it, though), soon-to-be Delta is what will be bringing us potential impacts Thursday-Saturday. So far, periods of rain are certainly looking more and more possible, but a lot can change over the next several days. Stay tuned for frequent updates as this system could strengthen to hurricane status upon landfall along the LA, MS, AL, or FL coast late this week!
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.