First Alert Forecast: Delta could bring local impacts later this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TS Delta is very close to hurricane strength this evening and will likely strengthen into a hurricane by tonight or early tomorrow morning. As of the latest advisory, Delta is expected to become a Major Category 3 Hurricane by Wednesday as it enters the Gulf of Mexico where warm waters are present. The latest forecast track has Delta making landfall along the Gulf Coast on Friday as a Category 2 Hurricane. All of Mississippi is under the cone of uncertainty. We could begin to see impacts around the area as early as Thursday with tropical downpours moving into the area. Tropical storm force winds will also be possible, especially on Friday as the core of Delta is expected to move inland. The chance for spin up tornadoes is possible, but it will all depend on the track and whether we are on the northeastern side of the system. We are still days out from this and uncertainty still remains within the system. Make sure you stay tuned throughout the week for updates and changes within the forecast.