Family in search of justice after Byram teen found dead in vacant home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Sunday, a large crowd gathered together for a balloon release to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Austin Green.
As balloons fill the air, there’s still an emptiness that sits with his mother, Juliet Green, knowing her son’s life was taken too soon.
“My reaction was like any other mother’s reaction. I was surprised. I was hurt, but again, God is getting me through,” said Green.
The Byram teen went missing August 27th.
Green said she last saw her son the morning before he went missing and still remembers her last words to him.
“The last time that I really just spoke with my baby is when I was getting ready to leave out the door," she recalled. "I told him I love him.”
Words she still hangs on to.
Last week Green’s body was identified as the one found inside a vacant home on Officer Thomas Catchings Senior Drive in Jackson.
Police said Green’s body had a gun shot wound and was inside the home for a significant amount of time.
In spite of this tragedy, family members are trying to think of the fond memories they shared with Green to get them through this tough time.
“In my eyes he’s a perfect person and a perfect child," said Green. "I can’t say that he was an angel, but hey, who is an angel, but I just say he was a good child. He was a caring child. He would do anything to help people.”
“We wrestled and argued a lot and I think that’s what I’m going to miss, I don’t have anybody to argue and wrestle with anymore,” Joseph Green said jokingly, Austin’s oldest brother.
“The best closure I have is knowing my baby is not out there lost anywhere. We did find his body, that’s the best closure I think I can ever get,” the mother expressed.
Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson said Green was identified through dental records.
Thompson said Byram police are working with the Jackson Police Department homicide detectives to track down a suspect.
At this time an arrest has not been made.
If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to contact the Jackson Police Department, Byram Police Department, or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.
