Delta looking into passenger complaint after Wicker caught not wearing mask on flight

JACKSON, MS (WTVA) — Delta Air Lines said on social media it is investigating a complaint U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was not wearing a mask most of the time on a recent flight.
The complaint came from Matt Harringer, a vice president with a political media firm that works for Democratic candidates.
The Sun Herald newspaper in Biloxi reported Harringer is doing work for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy, who is running against Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo, is not up for reelection this year.
“I’ve seen enough Republican senators test positive to tweet this photo,” Harringer posted on Twitter Friday night. “@SenatorWicker— because you refused to wear a mask on our @Delta flight last night, please let your fellow passengers know your status once you’ve been tested.”
Harringer was referring to GOP Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina testing positive for the coronavirus.
Harringer told the newspaper Wicker was not wearing his mask on the Thursday flight before takeoff, during the flight and right before landing in Jackson.
A spokesman for the senator told the Sun Herald that Wicker pulled his mask down while eating a snack, forgot to pull it back up and did so when reminded by a flight attendant.
Delta requires passengers to wear a mask on its flights except while eating.
