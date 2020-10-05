Clinton Public Schools officials confirm 15th COVID case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Clinton Public Schools student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Tim Martin announced today that a student at Sumner Hill Junior High School had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
District officials have contacted parents of students in classes who have been affected, he said.
Meanwhile, the district will use Prewitt Contracting Services to conduct a “deep cleaning” of the Sumner Hill campus. The cleaning will be done prior to students returning to class on Tuesday morning.
The case represents the 15th positive case reported since Clinton returned to traditional in-class learning in September.
The news comes less than a week after the district announced a positive case at Northside elementary. A teacher at the school were infected last week, officials say.
The superintendent’s release did not say how many students potentially were exposed.
CPSD will report all positive cases to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education on a weekly basis as required. Neither MSDH nor MDE require schools to report this information to the general public.
The district is committed to remaining transparent as we venture through the school year during the pandemic.
The Clinton Public School District continues to follow health and safety guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control and MSDH.
