Brandon High School cancels homecoming dance, seeks to host a ‘future dance’

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School has made the decision to cancel this years homecoming dance.
They made the announcement through a text to parents and students Monday morning.
“Due to executive order of only 50 people at indoor gatherings, we regret that BHS will not host a hoco dance but will look to do a future dance," the message read.
Brandon High School was also one of many schools around the metro to cancel their prom in the spring of 2020.
Gov. Reeves signed a new executive order last week allowing the statewide mask mandate to expire. The order also limited gathering to “groups of no more than 20 people in a single indoor space or groups of no more than 100 people in an outdoor space.”
This does not apply to religious entities, voting precincts or classrooms. The new order will be in effect until November 11 at 5 p.m.
