Belhaven Creek project to be re-bid

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After hoping to get started late this summer, Jackson city officials say they are unsure when the Belhaven flood control project will get under way.
The Jackson City Council awarded a bid for the contact in September. However, contractors withdrew their names from consideration after the city waited too long to award a contract, an attorney for the contractor says.
Acting Public Works Director Charles Williams said the project will now have to be re-bid. He’s unsure when that will happen.
The news means that the much anticipated project likely won’t get underway until sometime next year.
Belhaven Creek is a major drainage ditch that runs through the Belhaven Community. It serves the Belhaven Drainage Basin, which includes the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Millsaps College, Belhaven University and a portion of the Belhaven neighborhood.
During heavy storms, the creek floods, inundating streets, yards, cars and sometimes homes in the Belhaven community. Much of that flooding occurs in the residential area just south of Riverside Drive.
The drainage improvement project would be designed to address that problem. It includes widening a portion of the creek, shoring up creek walls to prevent future erosion, and installing a new box culvert under St. Mary Street to allow more water to flow under it during peak flooding times.
It is being funded with revenues from the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax. Last year, the one-percent oversight commission approved spending $2.5 million on the work. A roughly $2.6 million contract was awarded to Copeland and Johns in September.
However, Copeland notified the city that it would reject the bid, because Jackson waited too long to award a contract.
“They had 90 days to make an award or (the bid) could be withdrawn,” said Sam Kelly, an attorney for the contractor.
Bids were opened on June 2, meaning a contract should have been awarded by August 31. However, the council did not vote on the proposal until its September 15 meeting.
Kelly said contractors had hoped to move forward on the project in the summer before the rainy season began.
Instead, the contract was awarded in mid-September, meaning crews likely would not be able to get started until sometime in October or November at the earliest.
“On a job like this, you want to have as many productive work days like the ones we’re enjoying now, instead of rain days not conducive to doing dirt work,” Kelly said.
The project would have taken 150 days to complete. Based on when the council approved bringing on Copeland, work would have continued into November, December and January, three of the wettest months of the year in terms of average precipitation.
Two other bids were submitted for the project, but Williams said those came in too high.
The council is expected to rescind its award to Copeland and Johns at its October 13 meeting.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.