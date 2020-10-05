Absentee voting on the rise during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is a major increase in absentee voting in Hinds County and other areas as some are reluctant to go to the polls Election Day.
Monday there were long lines at the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office where some were beating Monday’s voter registration deadline while others were casting their ballots.
“Many have paid the sacrifice of their life, limbs, property,” said Hezekiah Watkins. The Civil Rights Activist Hezekiah Watkins was among the dozens in line Monday to vote absentee.
He will be undergoing a medical procedure Election Day and insisted on exercising his right to vote.
At age 13, Watkins was arrested with Freedom Riders in Jackson fighting for Civil Rights.
“Keep the dream alive and this is part of the dream that Martin talked about, John l
Lewis talked about and others, keeping the dream alive,” said Watkins.
Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said there is a vast increase in the number of absentee votes.
So far more than 3,370 people have voted absentee.
Cathy Smith voted absentee and brought the ballots of her 90 year old father James E. Smith Jr and her 86 year old mother Mary Lee Smith.
The Jackson resident said her parents feared going to the polls during the pandemic.
But she said they endured other horrors when tried to vote during the Civil Rights Movement.
“When they would take the test they would be called all kind of names and they would be spit on,” said Smith. “They would have to take tests and before they even would grade the tests, they would tear them up in their face. So they would make sure their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were registered to vote”.
Others waiting in line would vote in person if they could.
“I’ll be out of the county when it’s time to vote,” said Formeka Smith.
The Jackson resident believes it is safe to go to the polls.
"With everything that’s going on there needs to be some changes within the United States as a whole, said Smith. “So I just felt that it’s my duty and my right to make sure that my voice is being heard”.
There are more than 160,000 registered voters in Hinds County.
The deadline for absentee voting is October 31.
