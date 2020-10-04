’Their fight is our fight’ the motto for Costumes for a Cause nonprofit

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of jeeps paraded from Bay St. Louis to the Long Beach Harbor, supporting those battling breast cancer.
“Their fight is our fight,” said event organizer, Jennifer Moran. “That’s what our shirts say. From start to finish, we try to help those locally. This is something to get them through these trying times.”
Costumes for a Cause is a nonprofit that helps families along South Mississippi with electric bills, gas, groceries, and more.
The organization helps anyone battling cancer but each October, the organization focuses on people individually with breast cancer while also raising awareness.
For Moran, this events hits home when she got the news her mother was diagnosed with cancer.
“In 2017, my mom got the call that she had breast cancer," said Moran. “So it just means so much more at this time in my life, as you get older you take more responsibility for things and this is one thing that I like to say that I take responsibility for.”
Moran said since 2011, they’ve kicked off ‘Cruisin the Coast’ with this Jeep parade.
