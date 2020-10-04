Fundraiser held for 6-year-old killed in Vicksburg fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) -A fundraiser is being held at an Autozone in Vicksburg for six-year-old Kealen Andrew.
Kealen was killed in a house fire earlier this week.
Organizers are washing cars and selling fried fish plates to fundraise money for the family.
The fundraiser was organized by the Jackson Mississippi Ruff Ryders along with Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Clubs, Woodyard Boyz, Southside Rydas, and others.
“We just wanted to show that we care,” said Malissa Johson, Public Relations Officer of Jackson MS Ruff Ryders. “Everybody just came together to show our love and show that they (the family) are not alone.”
Johnson says permission was given by the family for the fundraiser to take place.
The event started at 9 a.m. on Sunday and will last until. The address is 2008 Clay St., Vicksburg, MS.
