First Alert Forecast: Potential TC 26 forms in Caribbean

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 has formed in the Caribbean this evening with winds sustained at 35 MPH. The system is expected to intensify into a tropical storm by tomorrow as it moves northwestward. By the time it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle portion of the week, it is on track to become a Category 1 Hurricane. The forecast cone has the system moving northward towards the Gulf Coast and strengthening even more to a Category 2 Hurricane with winds near 100 MPH. We could see this system making landfall along the LA, MS, or AL as a Category 2 Hurricane by Friday. As of now, it is too early for specific details for local impacts, but it is a possibility by the end of the week and into next weekend. Make sure to stay updated with this system throughout the upcoming week!
In the meantime, we had such a beautiful day filled with sunshine and clear blue skies. Temperatures were a bit warmer compared to yesterday, but it was a pleasant day overall. Tonight, we will cool to the lower to middle 50′s with mostly clear skies. A front will move through the area this evening, but we aren’t expecting much out of it. It will help keep temperatures for our Monday below average and fall-like with highs in the middle 70′s. Temperatures will likely warm to the lower to middle 80′s by mid week. Tropical moisture will likely begin to move into the area by the later portion of the week for the potential for showers as Potential TC 26 moves closer to the area.
