First Alert Forecast: Potential TC 26 forms in Caribbean

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 has formed in the Caribbean this evening with winds sustained at 35 MPH. The system is expected to intensify into a tropical storm by tomorrow as it moves northwestward. By the time it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle portion of the week, it is on track to become a Category 1 Hurricane. The forecast cone has the system moving northward towards the Gulf Coast and strengthening even more to a Category 2 Hurricane with winds near 100 MPH. We could see this system making landfall along the LA, MS, or AL as a Category 2 Hurricane by Friday. As of now, it is too early for specific details for local impacts, but it is a possibility by the end of the week and into next weekend. Make sure to stay updated with this system throughout the upcoming week!