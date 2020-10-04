First Alert Forecast: Nice conditions expected today & keeping an eye on Tropics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re off to another chilly start this morning with current temperatures in the upper 40′s and low 50′s. By this afternoon, we should warm up to near 80 degrees across the region with sunny skies throughout the day. A cold is expected to approach the region by this evening. We aren’t expecting it do much. A few clouds could build in along with a small change for a stray shower, but overall, we are expecting a pleasant day. Tonight, we will cool to the lower to middle 50′s. The front will help up stay dry and below average for the start of the week for tomorrow. By Tuesday and for the rest of the week, temperatures will likely rebound back to the low to middle 80′s. As of now, there is about a 30% chance for a few showers for Friday and into the weekend, but the end of the 7-day forecast will highly depend on the tropics.
Tropical Storm Gamma isn’t looking to be a threat to the northern Gulf Coast since is it expected to track westward and stay in the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico as of this morning. On the other hand, we are monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to move out of the Caribbean soon and into the Gulf that has an 80% for development over the next 5 days. This will likely form our next tropical depression in the next few days. There is uncertainty in models for if this moved onto shore, where will that be, along with the strength. Be sure to check back for updates as this could impact our forecast for this upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.