First Alert Forecast: Nice conditions expected today & keeping an eye on Tropics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re off to another chilly start this morning with current temperatures in the upper 40′s and low 50′s. By this afternoon, we should warm up to near 80 degrees across the region with sunny skies throughout the day. A cold is expected to approach the region by this evening. We aren’t expecting it do much. A few clouds could build in along with a small change for a stray shower, but overall, we are expecting a pleasant day. Tonight, we will cool to the lower to middle 50′s. The front will help up stay dry and below average for the start of the week for tomorrow. By Tuesday and for the rest of the week, temperatures will likely rebound back to the low to middle 80′s. As of now, there is about a 30% chance for a few showers for Friday and into the weekend, but the end of the 7-day forecast will highly depend on the tropics.