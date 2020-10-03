38th Annual Fall Flea Market kicks off in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Live musicians and vendors are back in Vicksburg for this year’s Fall Flea Market.
The Old Court House Museum had to cancel the spring version of the market because of the spreading coronavirus.
Vendor Ida Billingslea was worried it would happen this time around.
“I would have been very disappointed. I like the way they set it up and makes you feel really secure,” she said.
Billingslea sells her Already Dunn cooking sauce in markets like this around the state.
An important part of the vending process. Billingslea is happy to participate after taking a hit in this COVID-19 economy.
“It does a lot for our business. It brings an influx of people to us. It’s events like this that got us moving. We have sold over 20,000 bottles of this sauce," she said.
For some, this is their first time vending at the market. Cousins Amelia Dalton and Olivia Tarver started Milly Jo Handmade Goods.
They say their business started as a passion project during the early months of pandemic.
“I’m really thankful that Vicksburg was able to pull through and we were all able to come together and make this happen..." said Dalton.
“A flea market like this is a perfect opportunity because it’s a small out-of-pocket fee that you pay to like rent the booth for the day and you have fun and you meet people," said Tarver.
Many people wore masks as they explored the outdoor market, but still enjoyed being outside.
The vendors say they’re excited to get back to some sense of normalcy.
