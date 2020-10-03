Preparations continue as thousands expected to attend Miss. State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are just days away from the Mississippi State Fair.
The fair will be one of the few to take place during the pandemic.
“This is the largest fair in the country right now,” said Michael Lasseter, Acting Director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
Thousands are expected to partake in all of the fun the fair has to offer.
Lasseter said putting on a state fair of this magnitude during a pandemic is unique and challenging.
In order to practice social distancing, he said they had to change their layout.
“We’ve got more spacing in between the rides, even the direction of the lines are changing," Lasseter explained. "Instead of the lines going out into the Midway, they kind of wrap around the rides to ensure we don’t have a lot of congestion in the Midway creating problems with social distancing.”
In the previous years having good food and entertainment were top priorities.
However, this year, Lasseter said having good cleaning supplies has been added to the list.
Multiple hand sanitizing station will be set up all throughout the fairgrounds.
“The rides will all be sanitized in between each time they run around," said Lasseter. "They will be wiping down the rail, and in addition to that, we’ve got a new device that we’re using, they’ll do it several times a day. They’ll come around and sanitize everything.”
The agriculture commission has spent the last few months gearing up for the fair.
Over the next few days, the health department will be coming in to inspect the booths and make sure everything is up to par for opening day.
Those planning to attend the fair are encouraged to bring a face mask.
Workers will also be handing them out for anyone who needs them.
The fair begins this Wednesday, October 7th, at 5 PM.
For more information you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.