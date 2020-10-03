Ole Miss edges Kentucky 42-41 in OT for Kiffin’s first win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Chris Rodriguez’s 1-yard run with 2:04 remaining eventually forced OT and Terry Wilson’s 10-yard scoring TD gave Kentucky the initial lead.
But Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point, opening the door for the Rebels to rally again for the win after overcoming a 28-14 hole.
Five-yard runs by Corral and John Rhys Plumlee were followed by defensive pass interference penalty on Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph in the end zone.
Corral hit Moore two plays later and Logan easily converted the PAT to give Lane Kiffin his first win with the Rebels and spark a wild celebration.
