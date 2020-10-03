Metrocenter Mall owner discusses delayed opening and responds to tenants' leasing concerns in Facebook update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of Metrocenter Mall issued a response to concerned tenants regarding their leases and when the mall could potentially open.
Emily Seiferth-Sanders recorded the video on Facebook, stating that she was ecstatic about getting the mall up and running, but there have been delays.
“This project is far greater than you or I. It has taken us, and is taking us longer to get everything in place so that it’s comfortable so that you can really enjoy your experience with Metrocenter Jackson. I thank you for hanging in there and navigating through this with me so that we can all come out on the other side together.”
The star of the hit show “Bring It”, and Dancing Dolls Coach and Founder, Dianna Williams recently commented on the Metrocenter page looking for an update on the mall. She said that she closed her studio doors at another location hoping to soon open a new locations in the mall but hasn’t gotten any updates.
Sanders initially said the mall would be open by April 1, 2020. However, the mall’s Facebook page was updated in June stating the coronavirus pandemic delayed reopening.
In this latest update, Sander’s states that she doesn’t currently have an opening date partly due to ongoing issues at the mall. A waterline has erupted that will need to be fixed before tenants can be allowed inside.
Sanders referred tenants to their leasing agreement if they are interested in cancelling. She said they will receive their deposits back. If tenants have customized their units they will receive a deposit or an invoice.
She’s asking for those that wish to cancel their leases to send an email to info@metrocenterjackson.com or call 855-366-3876.
