Graffiti artist causing headaches for businesses and law enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local graffiti artist continues to cause damage and headaches for local businesses and law enforcement.
His work can be seen on many street corners from Ridgeland to Jackson.
Squid’s work can be seen at skate parks off Mill street in downtown Jackson.
Along Old Canton Road he was even bold enough to tag the back of Jackson Precinct 4.
He’s hit everything from electrical boxes, traffic control devices to buildings. Those with the property he’s tagged say it’s frustrating and expensive to cover up his work.
“It defaces property, it costs money, and I think the big one is the image of Jackson," said Gerald Peoples, Property Broker. “We just can’t allow this type of activity to go on in order to keep the image of Jackson up so that we’re competitive in the US.”
Police have been on Squid’s tail for several months trying to identify the person behind this.
Ridgeland police say they have several malicious mischief charges they’d like to file against them.
If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call Ridgeland police.
