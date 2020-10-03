Gore tops 100 yards, Southern Miss beats North Texas 41-31

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Frank Gore Jr. ran for 130 yards and Jack Abraham threw for a pair of scores and Southern Mississippi beat North Texas 41-31.
Gore’s effort was the first 100-yard rushing day for the Golden Eagles' since De’Michael Harris did it on Nov. 16 2019.
Abram threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Jones, and Gore ran it in from 11 yards out and Southern Mississippi led 14-3 in the game’s first 4 1/2 minutes. Austin Aune threw for 330 yards and two scores for North Texas (1-2, 0-1).
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)