Gore tops 100 yards, Southern Miss beats North Texas 41-31
Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Source: Southern Miss)
By Associated Press | October 3, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 10:40 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Frank Gore Jr. ran for 130 yards and Jack Abraham threw for a pair of scores and Southern Mississippi beat North Texas 41-31.

Gore’s effort was the first 100-yard rushing day for the Golden Eagles' since De’Michael Harris did it on Nov. 16 2019.

Abram threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Jones, and Gore ran it in from 11 yards out and Southern Mississippi led 14-3 in the game’s first 4 1/2 minutes. Austin Aune threw for 330 yards and two scores for North Texas (1-2, 0-1).

