Garcia tied for lead going into final round of Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss (AP) - Sergio Garcia was bogey-free Saturday and now has a chance to win in his debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Garcia had a 6-under 66 and was tied for the lead going into the final round with J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis of Australia.
Davis started with five birdies and made an eagle on the back nine for a 63. Garcia caught him with a series of great shots and enough putts with his eyes closed.
That’s the way he’s been putting this week to help with feel. Poston had the lead until a late bogey. He shot 69.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)