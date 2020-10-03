First Alert Forecast: A very nice weekend is expected

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are kicking off the morning feeling quite cool and chilly, but we have a nice and bright weekend in store for us. Today, highs will top out in the middle 70′s with plenty of sunshine to go around during the day. Tomorrow, it will be a bit warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with mainly sunny skies. It will be a great weekend all around for college football and fall activities that you may want to get out and do. We are expecting a cold front to move through tomorrow from the west. A few clouds could build in the area during the evening hours along with a small chance for a stray shower, mainly in our NW counties. Overall, we are expecting a mainly dry and sunny weekend. We will start off the work week on Monday with highs in the middle 70′s before temperatures rebound on Tuesday and the middle portion of the week back to near average in the lower 80′s. Showers look to potentially move back into the forecast by next weekend.