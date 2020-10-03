Cam Newton positive for COVID-19, ESPN reports; Sunday game to be rescheduled

In this still image from a Webex media availability hosted by the New England Patriots, quarterback Cam Newton responds to a question, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (New England Patriots via AP) (Source: AP)
By Stephanie Frazier | October 3, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 1:54 PM

(KLTV) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered quarantine.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots said in a statement Saturday. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

ESPN confirmed the news.

The Patriots will not play the scheduled game with Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, according to the NFL. This is the first time that the Patriots have been affected by the virus, ESPN said.

NFL released a statement on the game.
