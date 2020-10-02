Voter registration drives across the metro this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many groups and organizations will be hitting the streets this weekend helping new voters sign up before the general election.
“Mississippi Move,” “One Voice” and “Black Voters Matter” have been hosting events all week long.
This Friday, they are hosting a registration event and feeding the homeless at the Drop-in Center on 628 West Capital Street from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
People can also register to vote in a safe and socially distant way Saturday at Tougaloo College from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
The ACLU and a number of other organizations will be there hosting drive-thru voter registration events.
Current registered voters can update their records such as their name, marriage status, or address change.
Residents cannot register online in Mississippi but they can go online to the Ya’ll Vote website through the Secretary of State’s office and print out the registration form.
The form can be mailed or dropped off at a local circuit clerks office.
