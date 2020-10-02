Task force to use loitering laws to crack down on panhandling

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Enforcement of the state’s loitering laws could soon help Hinds County get a handle on panhandling in the capital city.
County officials recently announced the formation of the “Operation Safe Corners” task force.
The operation will be working to reduce all forms of vagrancy in Jackson and the county by enforcing the state statutes prohibiting loitering.
The county is also making plans to ensure penalties for violating those rules stick and is currently “working to clear a space to house those arrested for misdemeanors,” said District Two Supervisor David Archie.
Vagrancy has become a major problem in Jackson in recent months.
Panhandling, especially has become a major problem at the city’s busiest intersections, including Lakeland Drive, Northside Drive, Canton Mart Road and County Line Road.
Archie, who heads up the task force, said the group isn’t targeting panhandling, per se, but would be arresting solicitors for violating provisions of the state’s loitering statute.
“This is not for panhandling,” he said. “That’s someone’s business. But none of us have the right to impede traffic or to go up to a car and ask for money, and then cuss at (drivers) for not giving you any.”
The county announced the formation of the group on Tuesday. That was the same day Jackson officials introduced measures to do away with the city’s panhandling ordinances.
Jackson is considering striking its panhandling rules in response to pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
The civil rights organization contacted the city last year, saying those rules violated individuals' First Amendment rights.
“We’ve received letters from the ACLU threatening lawsuits regarding this matter,” Deputy City Attorney James Anderson told the council at its meeting on September 29. “We think the most appropriate thing is to make our ordinance(s) match the law of the land.”
Anderson mentioned a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision in which justices decided that a city’s rules prohibiting the display of outdoor signs violated a church’s free speech rights.
That decision has since been used by activists and other courts in striking down panhandling laws across the country.
Archie, a member of the ACLU, said that while Jackson’s panhandling rules violate free speech rights, the state’s loitering laws pass Constitutional muster.
“What we’re interested in are public streets, public sidewalks and public buildings and the obstruction or interference with the use of public streets or sidewalks,” he said. “We’re not going to tolerate it.”
Mississippi Code Section 86-4 prohibits individuals or groups of individuals from loitering, loafing, wandering, standing or remaining idle in a public place for the purpose of obstructing or impeding the use of those properties.
Archie said panhandlers often violate that statute when they walk in traffic or block the use public sidewalks.
“They walk in the middle of the street and traffic has to go around them,” he said. “That is what we are enforcing.”
Individuals caught violating the rules could be charged with a misdemeanor, and if convicted face a fine of up to $300, 90 days in jail or both.
Housing those charged with misdemeanor crimes has been a problem in recent months, with the county no longer accepting misdemeanor detainees due to COVID-19.
However, Archie said the county will have space to house those detainees next “seven to eight days.”
“We’re rushing to get a space cleared out for misdemeanors, either downtown or in Raymond,” he said. “We need some misdemeanor space, and we need it badly.”
As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made by the task force.
