Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Bailey Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Bailey Avenue.
The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Corey Johnson.
Police say Johnson was injured during the shooting and was arrested after his release from the hospital.
He is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Anthony Gordon.
Police said that the two men fought in a store lot before shots were fired.
Gordon died from his injuries at the scene.
