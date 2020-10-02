Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Bailey Ave.

Corey Johnson (Source: Jackson Police Department)
By China Lee | September 29, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 11:26 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Bailey Avenue.

The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Corey Johnson.

Police say Johnson was injured during the shooting and was arrested after his release from the hospital.

He is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Anthony Gordon.

Police said that the two men fought in a store lot before shots were fired.

Gordon died from his injuries at the scene.

