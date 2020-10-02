Man shot, killed after fight in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Thursday night on McDowell Circle.
Police say 23-year-old Brandon Sargent was shot and killed by Eddie Parish.
It is reported that Parish was in an argument with the mother of his children. Sargent intervened and a fight ensued between the two men.
During the fight, Sargent was shot and died from his injuries.
Police say they found a rifle and pistol at the scene.
No arrests were made. An investigation is ongoing by JPD.
