Jackson police searching for 13-year-old runaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are asking for help in their search for a 13-year-old runaway from Jackson.
Karla Deondra Monique Bell is described as a black female who is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Karla was last seen Wednesday, September 23, in the 4800 block of Watkins Drive wearing a white and black shirt with red legging pants.
If you know where she is, you are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-213-6154.
