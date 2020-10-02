Homicide No. 97: Man killed after being shot several times in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after receiving multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson, making this the 97th homicide in the Capitol City this year.
The shooting happened at Cleveland Avenue and Florence Avenue Friday evening.
According to Sam Brown, 27-year-old Kionta Alexander was killed after being shot several times. At the same time, another man was also shot multiple times. He is listed in critical condition.
In 2019, 83 homicides were reported in the city for the entire year.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.