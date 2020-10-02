First Alert Forecast: cooler Friday; bright and mild weekend ahead

FRIDAY: As the front pushes farther south, the cooler air will filter in its wake. Expect sunshine to win out the day again amid a cool northerly breeze. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s; dropping back into the middle and upper 40s by early Saturday morning.
WEEKEND PLANNER: A chilly start to your Saturday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s; sunshine will prevail again with highs in rebounding into the lower to middle 70s. Another front will move through late Sunday, bringing a few clouds and possibility of a stray shower north of I-20. Many will remain quiet, dry and bright as temperatures warm up into the 70s to near 80.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the third front in a week moves into the region late Sunday into Monday, it’ll push temperatures down a few notches Monday, rebounding quickly by Tuesday into Wednesday with sunshine and highs returning to the lower 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
