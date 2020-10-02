Councilman Melvin Priester, Jr. announces resignation from Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, Councilman Melvin Priester, Jr. announced that he will resign from the Jackson City Council. He had served for 7 years.
“It is after much reflection and prayer that I am announcing my official resignation from the Jackson City Council effective Monday," he wrote. He said he is doing so in order to “refocus” his energy and attention on his law practice and to navigate the “ever-changing realities presented by COVID-19."
The councilman, who has represented Ward 2 since 2013, has served as Council president, vice president, and as chairman of the budget committee.
“My faith in the promise of Jackson is stronger today than ever before. Jackson is defined by the spirit, ingenuity and fellowship of its citizens,” he said.
Mayor Lumumba has commented on Priester’s announcement, stating that he has “always given his most sincere and diligent effort to serve his constituents" and that he wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.