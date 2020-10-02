Body found in vacant home identified as missing teen from Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram Police Department identified the body found in a vacant home in Jackson as the missing teenager from Byram.
The body was identified as 15-year-old Austin Green. He had been missing since August 27.
His body was discovered in a vacant home on Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Police Chief Luke Thompson said Green was identified through dental records.
Thompson said Byram is working with Jackson Police Department homicide detectives to track down a suspect.
