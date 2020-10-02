Asbestos removal underway at Sun-N-Sand Motor Hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sun-N-Sand Motor Hotel is currently being cleaned for asbestos removal.
There was speculation that the landmark was being demolished on Thursday, however, Glenn Kornbrek said contractors were on site to clean out rooms.
Kornbrek is the Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).
He says asbestos abatement is expected to begin Monday, which must be done before official demolition begins.
DFA will save the sign and the ballroom/restaurant area of the hotel.
Sun-N-Sand was once named one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2020 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Sun-N-Sand was constructed in 1960 and was the home away from home for state legislators.
The hotel closed its doors in 2002.
