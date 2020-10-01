89-year-old farmer still working after months in the hospital

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -89-year-old farmer Odell Everhart spent six months in the hospital with shingles and viral meningitis. But right now, he’s working hard and farming on over 2,000 acres of land.
Every morning, Odell Everhart gets in his combine around 10 a.m.
He keeps working until it gets dark.
He’s been farming his whole life.
He started when he was five years old and hasn’t stopped yet.
He works with his son on over 2,000 acres, harvesting rice and corn.
Farming is hard work for anyone, but the 89-year-old makes it look easy.
“It’s not all that hard. We’ve got modern things to drive. We’ve got air conditioning (laughs),” said Odell Everhart.
Odell Everhart was in the hospital from September 2019 to March 2020.
While in the hospital, he was pronounced dead twice. He also had to re-learn how to walk. He said his family and determination is what got him through.
“I told the guy who was working with me, I said, ‘I don’t need that walker. I can walk over to that sign and back.’ He said, ‘You can’t either.’ I said, ‘I can too.’ He said, ‘Let’s see you do it.’ so I just walked over to the sign and back. I really didn’t know if I could or not, but I thought I could, and I did. I made it over there and back.”
Odell’s son, Ronnie Everhart, says his dad is one tough guy, and he’s not content with just doing nothing. If he’s able, he’ll keep working.
“Maybe 15-20 years ago, they told him he had an aneurysm on his main aorta. They told him not to lift over 10 pounds. Three days later, I catch him in there, putting on a semi-tire on a rim with a sledgehammer, not something a normal person would do, but that’s just the way he is. He just has to do it. He’s always been that way,” said Ronnie Everhart.
Odell has some advice that people can use when struggling with really anything...
“Just believe in yourself. The people around you will love you and take care of you.”
