TODAY AT 11: It’s spooky season! Here’s where you can catch your favorite horror classics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - October 1 kicks off the return of scary movie marathons throughout the month.
Kick back, relax, and make sure you have your snacks for the “31 Nights of Halloween” on Freeform.
Today, you can catch Halloween classics like “Casper” at 4:00 p.m. and HOCUS POCUS at 8 p.m.
Click here for a full rundown on family-friendly Halloween films airing on Freeform.
After the kids are tucked in, snuggle up with your boo or your blanket, and switch over to AMC’s FearFest 2020.
AMC is airing 91 spooky selections this month.
Tonight, you can catch A Nightmare on Elm Street, Bride of Chucky, Halloween, and other films.
Click here for more details on AMC’s Fear Fest 2020 schedule.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.