Stone Co. teacher charged with attempted murder of 8-year-old, say authorities

Stone County Sheriff Mike Farmer confirmed to WLOX that Davis is a teacher for Stone County School District. According to the school district, Davis is a CTE teacher at Stone County High and has not been at work since Sept. 24, 2020. The district did not comment on Davis' arrest but said he was a coach in the past but was not coaching this semester. According to Superintendent Dr. Initia Own, Davis has been employed with the district since August 2016.