Ridgeland advises against traditional trick-or-treating, recommends virtual costume contest

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Ridgeland has released recommendations following CDC guidelines for Halloween this year.
The annual trunk-or-treat event has been cancelled and the city has advised against traditional trick-or-treating in its neighborhoods.
They have, however, offered some alternatives that offer “low-risk, safe and memorable” experiences. This includes: watching a Halloween movie with your family, hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest and carving pumpkins with friends at a safe distance.
Activities with “moderate safe risk” include: attending an outdoor haunted forest with socially distanced guests, visiting a pumpkin patch while maintaining social distancing and planning an outdoor Halloween movie night.
There are also activities that Ridgeland residents are asked to avoid, such as: traditional trick-or-treating, hay rides with people not from your household and crowded indoor costume parties or haunted houses.
The CDC also asks that if you or someone you have been in contact with has recently tested positive for coronavirus to not participate in Halloween festivals or give out candy.
