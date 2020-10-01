Mississippi GOP chooses new Chairman

“We are excited to welcome Frank Bordeaux as the new Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party during a year that is critical for conservatives across our state and our nation,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With this passing of the torch, Mississippi Republicans can be assured that the success and gains made will only continue to flourish under Frank’s conservative leadership. As a long-time, dedicated Republican with a work ethic that is unmatched, our Party is in good hands with Frank at the helm.”