Mississippi GOP chooses new Chairman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Republican Party has a new chairman.
The committee selected Frank Bordeaux as their next chairman after Lucien Smith chose not to seek another term.
Bordeaux is vice president of a Mississippi-based insurance agency. He’s a member of the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers, Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America and Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi.
“We are excited to welcome Frank Bordeaux as the new Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party during a year that is critical for conservatives across our state and our nation,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With this passing of the torch, Mississippi Republicans can be assured that the success and gains made will only continue to flourish under Frank’s conservative leadership. As a long-time, dedicated Republican with a work ethic that is unmatched, our Party is in good hands with Frank at the helm.”
