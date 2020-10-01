MDOT to build more fences to stop homeless encampments at underpasses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More underpass fences could soon be going up in Northeast Jackson.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has confirmed that the agency will be installing fences at the I-55 North/Canton Mart Road underpass during the 2021 fiscal year.
MDOT also is looking at installing structures at the Northside Drive underpass and at other state-owned sites in the capital city, said Public Information Officer Michael Flood.
Few details were available, but transportation officials say the fences are needed to protect state infrastructure from damage that could be caused by homeless encampments.
Flood said the state had not taken bids for the work and did not know exactly when the fences would be built.
He did confirm that the structures would be put up during the current fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2021.
Previously, fences were installed at the Adkins Boulevard underpass, after MDOT officials were spurred on by complaints from a business owner in the area.
The Adkins, Canton Mart and Northside Drive underpasses have been popular gathering spots for the homeless, who often set up encampments under the bridges. Often, shopping carts, sleeping bags, and other items can be found at the sites, signs that the areas are being used for camping.
MDOT officials are worried that fires built at these encampments could damage state infrastructure. Several years ago, one such fire did damage a bridge in the capital city, costing MDOT several hundred thousand dollars to repair.
The fences appear to be part of a major crackdown on vagrancy and panhandling across the county. Hinds County recently launched its “Operation Safe Corners” task force.
Meanwhile, Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester says the city is looking into a new approach to address panhandling that would include cracking down on hotels and motels along the interstate that contribute to it.
At the same time, the American Civil Liberties Union is pressuring the city to strike its panhandling ordinances, arguing the rules violate panhandlers' First Amendment rights.
Earlier this year, the Jackson City Council passed an ordinance to prohibit the homeless from camping on public property. The ACLU was not seeking the repeal of that ordinance.
