McComb father accused of killing daughter to appear in court

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Thursday for the McComb father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Vantrease Frazier remains behind bars after the child’s mother came home from work and discovered their daughter, Janiyah Chambers, unresponsive.
In an exclusive interview with 3 on Your Side, the mother told us she never saw any signs that Frazier wanted to hurt her or her children.
Luvenia Chambers said she left Janiyah with Frazier at his home while she was at work. The child was taken to a hospital and died two days later.
Last year, her two-year-old son was also found unresponsive in Frazier’s care and later died.
Charges have not been brought against Frazier in the son’s death but police say the investigation is still ongoing.
We will provide updates as the court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.
