Jackson cracking down on reckless driving, convoys

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting immediately, the Jackson Police Department is cracking down on reckless driving.
The department is beginning an operation to target what they’re calling “convoys.”
Police say they’ve received numerous calls from residents in recent weeks about these convoys, “in reference to multiple automobiles driving careless and reckless on city streets.”
The convoys can have as many as 40 cars, dirt bikes, motorcycles and four-wheelers, said JPD spokesman Sam Brown.
These groups have been seen driving all over the city, but espeically along East Northside Drive near the I-55 corridor and along Medgar Evers, Brown said.
Callers have reported drivers running red lights, riding without helmets and violating other rules of the road, he said.
The department says that if anyone is caught, they will be charged with reckless driving or careless driving, their vehicle will be towed, and citations will be issued.
For more information, call JPD at (601) 960-1234.
