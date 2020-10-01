Grand opening of new Trade Mart at State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new Trade Mart officially opened its doors on Thursday just days before the State Fair.
Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson cut the ribbon to the new building.
“This is a new beginning here at the Mississippi Fairgrounds,” Gipson said. “In a lot of ways, it’s a new beginning for all of the great events Mississippians come together for. It says there is no limit to what we can do when we work together.”
The Trade Mart includes a lobby, kitchen, two cafes, a reception area, and trade halls.
The $30 million facility is bigger and better than the old one with 64,000 square feet of exhibit space. The event hall can be split into three rooms, allowing for multiple events to be held at once.
If you plan on attending the fair, you can get a look at the new Trade Mart.
They plan to have an agricultural exhibit on October 7, the same day the fair opens.
