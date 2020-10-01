First Alert Forecast: second front on final approach to Mississippi

THURSDAY: Yet another day of sunshine and seasonable temperatures – as highs get into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of our next cold front slips into the region. Winds will kick up through the day with northerly gusts of 15-25 mph possible. The front will move through Thursday afternoon and evening, ushering in another cool down to head into the end of the work week. Expect lows to dip into the lower 50s under mainly clear skies.
FRIDAY: As the front pushes farther south, the cooler air will filter in its wake. Expect sunshine to win out the day again amid a cool northerly breeze. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s; dropping back into the middle and upper 40s by early Saturday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will feature more sunshine as temperatures gradually moderate through the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Another front is poised to move into the region late Sunday into Monday. This could spark a few showers as the front moves through. In the front’s wake – it’ll push temperatures down a few notches Monday, rebounding quickly by Tuesday into Wednesday.
