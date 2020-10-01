First Alert Forecast: second front on final approach to Mississippi

THURSDAY: Yet another day of sunshine and seasonable temperatures – as highs get into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of our next cold front slips into the region. Winds will kick up through the day with northerly gusts of 15-25 mph possible. The front will move through Thursday afternoon and evening, ushering in another cool down to head into the end of the work week. Expect lows to dip into the lower 50s under mainly clear skies.