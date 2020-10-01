Dancing Dolls star says she lost '$1,000s of dollars’ to Metrocenter Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The announcement of Jackson’s Metrocenter Mall reopening this year brought much excitement for the area.
Emily Seiferth-Sanders made the announcement in January as she revealed that 130 retail spaces would be available for rent in the mall.
The star of the hit show “Bring It”, and Dancing Dolls Coach and Founder, Dianna Williams was one of the vendors who signed a lease back in February.
Williams said she was excited to provide dance lessons and more for students in the area. She wrote this post in February:
“It’s official! We are so excited to be officially moving into METROCENTER!! We have after school programs, free dance classes, competition team opportunities, more dance educational opportunities, and more! Finally we can expand and give DH Jackson my original vision from 2010! We have over 8000 square feet!
Lease signed 💪🏾 Deposit paid 💪🏾 Key received 💪🏾 God is Good!!"
However, Williams said she has not heard from Sanders. She left a comment under a post on the Metrocenter Mall’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Williams wrote:
“Looks great yet we still haven’t heard from anyone there…please advise Emily Seifert-Sanders. I closed my studio doors on June 30 officially thinking we would be in the mall. It’s September 30 and nothing. My students have no where to go and I have lost $1,000s of dollars. I have sent messages and would really love a response. We appreciate it!”
Sanders initially said the mall would be open by April 1, 2020. However, the mall’s Facebook page was updated in June stating the coronavirus pandemic delayed the mall’s reopening.
Since then, an ad was posted that the mall would feature a Ferris wheel, carousel, go-kart park, drive-in theater, luxury apartments, and more.
There has been no official update on when the mall will reopen.
