Could federal program help fight violent crime in Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal program which would add resources to the Jackson Police Department is being proposed after a record setting 95 homicides so far this year.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says Operation Legend could bring in agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, and the US Marshals to assist JPD in getting violent criminals off the streets.
Some Jackson city leaders say they believe federal resources could help the city in other ways like hiring more officers for the long term and upgrading crime solving equipment.
Councilman De’Keither Stamps says he would like to see the Feds invest in local businesses to get the economy back on track.
De’Keither Stamps said, “What we need his jobs and economy. I’m a firm believer that when a man can pick up a paycheck you’ll put down a gun. Operation Legend has many different facets to it and we need to sit down and discuss to the degree and complexity of which ones we want to pursue as a city.”
Operation Legend has helped reduce violent crime in cities like Chicago and Memphis. The Attorney General would have to sign an approval before the agents could be sent to the Capitol city.
